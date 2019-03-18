Trump Toohey: What 2 Days Do They Draw Powerball Numbers?

1. Cleveland broke a Guinness World Record yesterday: the largest kilt race. Kilts are usually made out of this type of pattern that features diamonds of various colors over a plain background.



Argyle



2. Happy birthday to Adam Levine, frontman of Maroon 5. Which Maroon 5 song was released before the other two? Sugar, Animals or

One More Night

One More Night (2012),Animals (2014), Sugar (2015)

3. April the Giraffe has given birth to a healthy baby boy giraffe. Can you give me the name of the park in New York where April the giraffe gave birth?



Animal Adventure Park

4. John Stamos and Nick Jonas are in an Instagram prank war. But Stamos has taken things to the next level. He's posted a pic getting a tattoo of Nick Jonas' face on his arm. What is the age difference between those two? 39 years? 29 years? Or 19 years?

29 years

5. The Powerball jackpot is now over the half-billion-dollar mark. Which two days of the week do they draw the Powerball numbers?



Wednesday and Saturday