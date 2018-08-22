Trump Toohey: What 1970-77 Show Did Betty White Star In?

Call me a Jack-O-Latern because I'm grinning: Starbucks Pumpkin Spice is coming back next week! Which spice is NOT part of the Starbucks recipe? Cinnamon, Ginger, Saffron?

(Saffron)

If you missed Black Panther in theaters, no worries it’s coming to Netflix on September 4th! Is Black Panther from the Marvel Comics or the DC Comic Universe?

(Marvel)

Cedar Point is kicking out Witches Wheel and now the animatronic dinosaurs. Dinosaurs Alive will ‘scare their last guests’ on September 3rd. Coming soon? A new play area called ‘Forbidden Frontier’. Now matey, can you name the pirate from Peter Pan??

(Captain Hook)

Scientists confirm that there’s ice on the moon! The ice exists in the shadows of craters near the moon’s poles. Oh now that sounds like a movie…speaking of movies…which one of these space flicks DID NOT come out in the year 1977? Alien, Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, Close Encounters of the Third Kind

(Alien, (came out in 1979))

Last night, Betty White: First Lady of Comedy aired on PBS and highlighted her accomplishments, which includes being the first woman to produce a sitcom! Before Hot In Cleveland and the Golden Girls, Betty White stared in THIS acclaimed show which aired from 1970-1977 and was revolutionary by featuring a independent career driven woman as the lead.

(The Mary Tyler Moore Show)

