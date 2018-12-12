Trump Toohey: What’s the Name of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan’s Child?

1. The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will soon be rolling into Northeast Ohio. Details on the Jen and Tim show page at christmas102.com. The vehicle is like no other: It’s 27-feet long, and eight-feet high and shaped like a ____.



Weiner



2. Kathie Lee Gifford will be stepping down from the fourth hour of the Today Show. Her last day will be in April. When the fourth hour of the Today show launched, Hoda was with two other broadcasters. Can you name one of those two?



Ann Curry / Natalie Morales



3. Uh oh. UH OH! Tristan Thompson is out for the next 2-4 weeks with a sprained foot. What’s the name of Chloe Kardashian and Tristan’s child?



True Thompson



4. Michelle Obama is coming to Cleveland with her new autobiographical memoir. The book is currently the #1 seller of the year. What is the name of the memoir?



Becoming



5. Adam Sandler is coming to Cleveland. The comedian will perform at the Connor Palace on February 7, 2019 at 8 p.m. Of these three movies, which one was his best at the box office? Big Daddy? The Waterboy? 50 First Dates?



Big Daddy - $163 million

The Waterboy - $161 million

50 First Dates - $121 million