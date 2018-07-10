Trump Toohey: What’s The Longest Running Children’s Television Series?

1. FOR THOSE OF YOU THAT WERE HOPING THAT LEBRON WAS SOMEHOW STAYING IN THE CLE, THAT’S NOT HAPPENING. HE SIGNED HIS CONTRACT WITH THE LAKERS YESTERDAY. THE LAKERS ARE IN WHICH CITY? NEW YORK? LOS ANGELES? CANTON?



LOS ANGELES



2. MOO! Today is Chick-Fil-A’s cow appreciation day! If you dress up like a cow you can get some free dinner. What’s the style of fry that is notorious at Chick-Fil-A?



(Waffle Fry)



3. Speaking of yesterday’s birthday boy TOM HANKS, he’s going to be playing Mr. Rodgers in a movie called ‘You Are My Friend’. A new documentary just came out which also chronicled Mr. Rodgers, it’s called ‘Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” and it’s getting rave reviews. What’s the longest running children’s television series that’s been broadcast nationwide? Mr. Rodgers’ Neighborhood, Sesame Street or Captain Kangaroo?



(Sesame Street – 48 years, 48 seasons, 4,491 episodes, then Mr. Rodgers’ Neighborhood 33 years/33 seasons (1968-2001) then Captain Kangaroo, 29years/29 seasons, 1955-1984)



4. The new trailer for Orange Is The New Black came out and it looks GRIZZLY! The girls are locked up in maximum detention, and it looks like it’s going to take a dark turn. Now Orange Is The New Black has the most awards, 46 out of 152 nominations. But which Netflix Original is the second most awarded? House of Cards? The Crown? Or Stranger Things?



House of Cards – 27/210

The Crown – 24/72

Stranger Things – 17/102



5. PAULA ABDUL IS COMING TO TOWN. THIS IS HER FIRST HEADLINING TOUR IN 25 YEARS, AND SHE’LL BE AT THE HARD ROCK ROCKSINO ON FRIDAY OCTOBER 26TH. IT’S ALL IN CELEBRATION ON HER 30TH ANNIVERSRAY OF HER DEBUT ALBUM, “FOREVER YOUR GIRL”. WHAT WAS THE FIRST SONG RELEASED FROM THAT ALBUM ON MAY 4TH, 1988? HINT: IT WASN’T STRAIGHT UP, FOREVER YOUR GIRL, OR OPPOSITES ATTRACT.



KNOCKED OUT