Trump Toohey: What’s The Longest Running Broadway Show of All Time?

1. IT WAS A MASSIVE NIGHT IN CLEVELAND LAST NIGHT AS TAYLOR SWIFT WAS IN TOWN, AND IT WAS THE FIRST NIGHT OF HAMILTON AT PLAYHOUSE SQUARE. IN 2016, HAMILTON WON 11 OF THESE AWARDS RECOGNIZING ACHIEVEMENTS IN BROADWAY PRODUCTION.

TONY AWARDS

2. Happy birthday Kristen Bell! Is she over or under 40?



(Under, she turns 38 today!)



3. HAPPY NATIONAL HOT DOG DAY! IN THE HOT DOG DERBY AT PROGRESSIVE FIELD, CAN YOU NAME THE FOUR CONTESTANTS THAT RACE AGAINST EACH OTHER ENTERTAINING FANS EACH AND EVERY HOME GAME?



KETCHUP. MUSTARD, ONION AND BACON



4. The Early reviews are in and the Mamma Mia sequel is getting great reviews! Now did you know…Mamma Mia, the musical, is the ninth longest running Broadway Show of all time. What’s the longest running Broadway show of all time? Chicago, Cats or The Phantom of the Opera?



The Phantom of the Opera (12,678)

#2: Chicago (9,003)

#4: Cats (7,485)



5. The new trailer dropped for “Bohemian Rhapsody” dropped. The movie will cover Queen before and during their hayday. Now, the band has 2 #1 songs, which one of these three did not go #1? Another One Bites The Dust, Under Pressure or Crazy Little Thing Called Love?



Under Pressure, #29

Another/Crazy went #1 on Billboard