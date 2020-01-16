Trump Toohey: What’s Dr. Doolittle’s First Name?

1. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced its 6 inductees that will represent the 2020 class, and will be inducted into the Hall in May of this year. Can you name any one of the 6 artists getting into the hall this year?





Nine Inch Nails, Whitney Houston, The Doobie Brothers, Depeche Mode, The Notorious BIG and T Rex



2. Paris Hilton says she's "an amazing cook" and has launched the new cooking show, "Cooking with Paris," on her YouTube channel. What was the name of the American reality television series that aired from 2003-2007, that starred Paris and Nicole Richie?



The Simple Life



3. ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ has a release date. Look for it coming up in the year 2022 and is set 300 years before the events of “Game of Thrones”. Which GOT character was Ned Stark’s illegitimate son, and a member of the night’s watch? Hint: He was played by actor Kit Harrington



Jon Snow



4. New movies include the reboot of Doolittle with Robert Downey Jr. What’s Dr. Doolittle’s first name?



John (tip)



5. Raising Cane’s announced their new Rocky River location will open on February 11. What are the five food items that make up their box combos?



Chicken fingers, crinkle cut fries, slaw, texas toast and cane’s sauce