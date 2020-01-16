Trump Toohey: What’s Dr. Doolittle’s First Name?

Today's Trump Toohey Questions and Answers! 1/16/2020

January 16, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey

1.     The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced its 6 inductees that will represent the 2020 class, and will be inducted into the Hall in May of this year.  Can you name any one of the 6 artists getting into the hall this year?
 

 

 

 

 

 


Nine Inch Nails,  Whitney Houston, The Doobie Brothers, Depeche Mode, The Notorious BIG and T Rex     
 
2.     Paris Hilton says she's "an amazing cook" and has launched the new cooking show, "Cooking with Paris," on her YouTube channel.  What was the name of the American reality television series that aired from 2003-2007, that starred Paris and Nicole Richie? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
The Simple Life  
 
3.     ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ has a release date.  Look for it coming up in the year 2022 and is set 300 years before the events of “Game of Thrones”.  Which GOT character was Ned Stark’s illegitimate son, and a member of the night’s watch?  Hint:  He was played by actor Kit Harrington 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Jon Snow  
 
4.     New movies include the reboot of Doolittle with Robert Downey Jr. What’s Dr. Doolittle’s first name?

 

 

 

 

 

 


John (tip)
 
5.     Raising Cane’s announced their new Rocky River location will open on February 11. What are the five food items that make up their box combos? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Chicken fingers, crinkle cut fries, slaw, texas toast and cane’s sauce

Tags: 
trump toohey

Recent Podcast Audio
Jen and Tim Find Out Why The Dave Matthews Band Was Snubbed WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dave Matthews Band Snubbed By The Rock Hall? Jen and Tim Uncover Why! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Converse With Curtis Danburg From The Indians Talks Tribe Fest with Goat Yoga WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen And Tim Show Friend Kristin Gambaccini Talks About Her Kelly Clarkson Show Experience WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman -January 10th 2020 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - Jan 3 2020 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes