Trump Toohey: Was There A Real Pat Catan?

1. After postponing her return to show several times for numerous reasons, Nick Cannon is taking over as temporary host of The Wendy Williams Show. Who is the usual host of the show?



WENDY WILLIAMS



2. Pat Catan’s stores in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan and West Virginia are going to close. So was there an actual Pat Catan, or someone with a similar name, in which the brand began? Yes or No



YES - a former Air Force pilot find himself at the head of an arts and crafts empire? During WWII, Pat Catanzarite – better known as Pat Catan – served under both the War Manpower Commission and the precursor to NASA, including a stint as a ground instructor at an aeronautics school in Maine.



3. Gwyneth Paltrow is being sued for $3.1 million over alleged ‘hit and run’ ski crash. Paltrow was apparently “skiing out of control”. In this 1997 slasher film starring Jennifer Love Hewitt, there is also a hit and run. What is the name of that movie?



I Know What You Did Last Summer



4. Stephen King fans, The Stand is coming to CBS All Access in a ten episode season. Time to play a round of SAY THAT STEPHEN KING MOVIE! This short story was turned into a 1992 full feature film about a prisoner named Andy Dufresne.



The Shawshank Redemption



5. Spoiler Alert as it was revealed last night on the Masked Singer that the Unicorn was…Tori Spelling. The Poodle got the boot last week, which was this celeb.



Margaret Cho