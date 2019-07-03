Trump Toohey: The Walking Dead Finished It's ____th Season

1. Tomorrow is the 4th of July! Let’s play a round of Firework? Or Ed Sheeran Song? Roman Candle….Firework? Ed Sheeran Song?



Firework

2. Mark Your Calendars: How To Get Away With Murder and Greys Anatomy have announced their Fall premiere dates. The character Annalise Keating. Is she on the show Grey’s Anatomy? Or HTGAWM?

HTGAWM

3. Harry Styles and a few other names are being tossed around for the upcoming Elvis biopic…Elvis’ first hit was this 1956 track that opens with the lyric, ‘Well since my baby left me…’

Heartbreak Hotel

4. Krispy Kreme is offering donut delivery. Let’s play a round of “Delivery Me This Doughnut”. This doughnut is a variety of cake doughnut prepared in the shape of a ring, or torus, with tapered edges around it.

Old Fashioned Cake Doughnut

5. The LAST comic book issue of The Walking Dead will be released today. Meanwhile, The Walking Dead the show just wrapped up its ____ season? 8th? 9th? Or 10th?



9th season​