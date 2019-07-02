Trump Toohey: Tower City's The Avenue Opened In Which Year?

1. Larry Nance Jr. signed autographs yesterday at the CLEVELAND sign in Tremont. Larry Nance Jr’s dad also played for your Cleveland Cavaliers. What is his name?



Larry Nance



2. The Summer Batch of Great Lakes Brewery Christmas Ale is coming- mark your calendar for Thursday, July25th. Which section of Cleveland is Great Lakes Brewing located? Tremont? Ohio City? Gordon Square?



The OC



3. We’ve got plans for Tower City - it will become City Block - a 35,000 square-foot entrepreneurial hub. Forest City Enterprises converted a section of the Tower City complex into a mall and food court known as The Avenue, which opened in what year? 1990? 1992? 1994?



1990



4. A Gremlins Animated Series is in the works based on the iconic 1984 Gremlins movie. Gremlins is a film is about a young man who receives a strange creature called a _____ as a pet.



Mogwai​



5. The trailer for Jumanji: The Next Level came out yesterday. The movie will resume right where the 2017 movie left off which was called Jumaji: ________.



Welcome to The Jungle