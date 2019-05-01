Trump Toohey: Tom Hanks Plays Which Character In Angles and Demons?

1. It’s the first day of MAY! Aw, does that mean we have to stop the memes of this boy band with their song “It’s Gonna Be Me”?

N’Sync

2. The 2019 Billboard Music Awards are happening tonight and it’s bound to be an exciting night for music fans. Which STAR102 artist is hosting tonight? She’s known for her songs such as “Breakaway”, “Miss Independent” and “Mr. Know it All”



Kelly Clarkson



3. The Matrix, Scarface, Gremlins and Angels and Demons all drop on Netflix today. Speaking of Angels and Demons, Tom Hanks plays what character in the iconic movie and book series?



Robert Langdon



4. After 21 years, ESPN The Magazine will no longer be in print! ESPN, the letters E-S-P-N, stand for what?



Entertainment and Sports Programming Network



5. Paramount Pictures just dropped the official trailer for the upcoming live-action "Sonic The Hedgehog" movie. Fans aren't sold on it, but they are excited about Jim Carrey's role. The video game, Sonic the Hedgehog, was released on the game system Sega Genesis, in what year? 1991? 1992? 1993?



June 23rd, 1991