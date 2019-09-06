Trump Toohey: Which Cleveland Cavalier Was On The 2015 Body Issue of ESPN?

1. Rock band Tool is likely to keep Taylor Swift from scoring a second week at #1 on the Billboard Hot 200. Let’s play a round of Tell Me That Tool! This tool would most likely be used by the surgeons in shows like ER or Grey’s Anatomy and is used for dissection. Can you tell me that tool?



Scalpel



2. Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is the latest Cleveland athlete to be featured in the final print edition of the popular BODY Issue of ESPN the Magazine. Which Cleveland Cavalier was featured in the BODY issue of ESPN the Magazine in 2015?





Kevin Love



3. The first-ever MasterChef Junior Live! tour is coming to Cleveland. All of the details on the Jen and Tim show page at star102cleveland.com. Where can you watch MasterChef Junior? Fox? Food Network? Or CBS?





Fox



4. There’s new music from Camilla Cabello, teasing her second album which will be called Romance. What was the name of her first album which dropped last year?



Camilla





5. What?!! Nicki Minaj is retiring? I guess that’s what happens when Cardi B starts doing what you’ve been doing for years. Anyway, Nicki has been nominated for 10 grammys. One of which was for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for this song from 2014, which wasa collaboration with Jessie J and Ariana Grande.





Bang Bang