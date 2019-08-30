Trump Toohey: What Was The Job of Stanley From "The Office"?

1. Baker Mayfield isn’t the only Cleveland Brown to be making news off the field. Myles Garrett is one of the athletes in ESPN the Magazine’s annual “Body Issue.” Myles Garrett: Offense? Or Defense?



Defense

2. Alex Trebek announced he is back to work at Jeopardy following his cancer scare. How much were the original question values in Jeopardy before being changed in 2001? $50-450, $100-500 or $100-300?

$100-500​

3. Leslie David Baker, otherwise known as Stanley from the Office, will be coming to Beachwood Plaza and hosting his own pretzel day. The event will take place from Sept. 28 from 12-3 p.m. What was Stanley’s occupation on the show “The Office”? Sales Rep? Admin Assistant? Manager?



Sales Rep

4. Rumors are swirling that some original cast members of Grey’s Anatomy might not be back for the upcoming 16th season. Ellen Pompeo, the lead of Grey’s Anatomy, was cast in which 2003 superhero movie? Daredevil, Spiderman or Superman?

Daredevil



5. The season three winner of American Idol, Fantasia, is coming to the State Theatre on November 8th. BY the way, who was the runner up of Season 3 of American Idol?



Diana DeGarmo