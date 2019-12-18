Trump Toohey: Star Wars IV: ___________

1. Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb and wide receiver Jarvis Landry are headed to the Pro Bowl. Nick Chubb and Jarvis Landry. Offense? Of Defense?



Offense

2. Big local beer news yesterday as Dortmunder Gold will be released in cans in 2020. Which local brewery makes the beer, Dortmunder? Saucy Brew? Great lakes? Or Masthead Brew?

Great Lakes

3. Music superstar Lauryn Hill will perform in Northeast Ohio in March. Lauryn Hill is clearly known for his solo work, but also as a member of this American hip-hop group that rose to fame in the mid 1990s.

The Fugees

4. Dawn liquid detergent will be releasing a new dish SPRAY. Which of these is NOT a febreeze spray scent? Soothing Sandalwood, Vanilla Citrus or Blossom N’ Breeze?

Vanilla Citrus

5. BIG movie weekend: both Cats and Star Wars drop this weekend. The first Star Wars movie in 1977 was called Star Wars, but has since retroactively gone by Episode 4: _____.

A New Hope