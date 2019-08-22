Trump Toohey: Who Played Spiderman in the Original 2002-2007 Spiderman Trilogy?

1. Disney found a 2-year old rescue dog for their live action remake of Lady and the Tramp. What kind of dog is Lady? American Cocker Spaniel, English Pointer or a Poodle?



American Cocker Spaniel

2. In exciting local news, students from North Ridgeville High School performed with the band Foreigner at the Lorain County Fair. They’ve been nominated 3 times, but does the band have a Grammy win?

Nope

3. Sony and Disney are having issues reaching a contract agreement over Spiderman, and if they don’t reach an agreement Tom Holland will be out as Spiderman. Who played Spiderman in the original 2002-2007 Spiderman trilogy?

Tobey Maguire

4. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson tops Forbes list of the World’s Highest Paid Actors by earning $89-point-4 million dollars between 2018 and 2019. The money comes from movies, his deal with Under Armour and he makes $700,000 an episode for this show on HBO.

Ballers

5. Dancing with the Stars has revealed its lineup for the upcoming season. All of the details on the Jen and Tim show page at star102cleveland.com. Can you name any of the celebrity winners from the past 3 seasons? Which would be season 25, 26 and 27.

Season 25 – Jordan Fisher

Season 26 (athletes) – Adam Rippon

Season – 27 Bobby Bones