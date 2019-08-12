Trump Toohey: Simone Biles - Under or Over 30?

1. On Friday, Simone Biles entered the history books by performing a double double dismount off the balance beam, the first person in history ever to do so. Simone Biles: Over or under the age of 30



Under – 22

2. Bags of Lucky Charms with only the marshmallows? Ya, that’s a thing. Which one of these is not a permanent Lucky Charm marshmallow? Moon, Sun or Star?

Sun

3. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were spotting smooching the other day, but they have not confirmed they are together. What pop song did the two release this summer?

Senorita​

4. Say it ain’t so! Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have announced they have separated. By the way, they were married for roughly 8 months prior to separating. At least it lasted longer than Kim Kardashian’s 72 day marriage to this guy.

Kris Humphries

5. Did you ever wonder how all those celebrities on Instagram have so many followers? It turns out that a massive amount of them are fake accounts. For instance, Ellen Degeneres (49 % fake), Katy Perry (45 % fake), and Kevin Hart 41% fake). Rank them from most Instagram followers to least: Ellen (the Ellen show), Katy, Kevin

Katy Perry – 84.2 million

Kevin Hart – 78 million

Ellen – 75.7