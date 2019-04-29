Trump Toohey: Saving Private Ryan or Forrest Gump: Which One Got Tom Hanks An Oscar?

1. Netflix has canceled Santa Clarita Diet. It’s pretty big news because it starred this actress, known for her work in movies like 50 First Dates, E.T. and Charlie’s Angels.



Drew Barrymore

2. Avengers: Endgame opened up with 350 million this weekend! Who came along first? Superman, Batman or Spiderman?

Superman (1938)

Batman (1939)

Spiderman (1962)

3. 2 movie favorites are coming back to theatres this summer because of special anniversaries: And they both star the greatest actor of all time! Saving Private Ryan will air June 2 and 5 in honor of the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Forrest Gump will play June 23 and 25 to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the movie. Tom Hanks was nominated for an Academy Award for ‘Best Actor’ in both movies, but only won the award for this movie.

Forrest Gump

4. Dr. Pepper is introducing a new flavor: Dark Berry. In 2006, Dr. Pepper released WHATlimited edition fruit flavor? Strawberry? Berries and Cream? Blackberry Honey?

Berries and Cream

5. American Idol is now down to the final 6. SPOILER ALERT! Can you name either of the two contestants that got the boot last night?

Alyssa and Walker