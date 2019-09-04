Trump Toohey: Saved By The Bell is a Retooling of What Show?

1. Although the Browns/Bud Light Victory Fridges are sold out in physical form, you can still place online orders by visiting the store on W 25th street from1pm-9pm today. Aw I remember when the fridges opened when this QB brought us back to victory! By the way, he’s our current QB.



Baker Mayfield

2. Applebee’s is bringing us a September drink special that waves bye-bye to summer. Their $1 cocktail for September is the ADIOS Drink, which is made with vodka, rum, tequila, and gin. Finish this Applebees slogan “Eatin’ good in the ____”

Neighborhood

3. Ariana Grande is suing Forever 21 for using her likeness without permission. The singer is seeking $10 million from the company for using a lookalike model to promote their Riley Rose beauty brand. Ariana Grande rose to prominence for her role as thischaracter in the Nickelodeon television series, Victorious.

Cat Valentine

4. New movies tomorrow include It: Chapter 2. The original It movie was a two-part miniseries that debuted on ABC in WHAT YEAR? 1990, 1993 or 1996?

1990

5. A reunion of Saved By The Bell might be in the works. Saved by the Bell was a retooling of a Disney Channel show that ran in 1988. What was the name of that show which Saved By The Bell is recreated from?

Good Morning, Miss Bliss