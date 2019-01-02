Trump Toohey: Sandra Bullock Lost The Oscar In 2013 For What Movie?

1. Jonathon Sawyer is closing Trentina later this month. The University Circle restaurant’s last day is January 12th. Which one of these restaurants is NOT a Jonathon Sawyer restaurant? Greenhouse Tavern? Noodledog? Or Sawyer’s Street Frites?



Noodledog



2. Stranger Things Season 3 will be coming out on JULY 4TH! Save the date. Speaking of dates, and the 4th of July...WHAT YEAR did America announce its declaration of independence?



1776 (July 4, 1776.)



3. In Urban Meyer’s last game, the Ohio State Buckeyes won the Rose Bowl yesterday 28-23. Who did they play?



Washington Huskies



4. Were you one of the more than 45 million Americans who have tuned into see Bird Box on Netflix? Of course “Bird Box” stars Oscar award-winning actress Sandra Bullock. She’s been nominated twice for an Oscar for Best Actress. She won for the film “The Blind Side” and lost for this 2013 film.



Gravity



5. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth got married at their Tennessee home over the holidays. Do you remember the name of the 2009 movie where they met?



The Last Song