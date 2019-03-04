Trump Toohey: The Sandlot Was Released in Which Year: 1993?  2003?  Or 2013? 

1. Fill in the blank as this was the highest grossing movie of the weekend for a second weekend in a row: "How to Train Your ______: The Hidden World".

Dragon

2. Stephen Spielberg wants to change the Oscar rules that would keep streaming films out of contention! Spielberg has seven nominations for Best Director and two wins for historical movies that take place in the 1940s. Can you name both movies?

Schindler's List & Saving Private Ryan

3. The Sandlot is coming to TV - and the original cast will be part of it. The Sandlot was released in which year? 1993? 2003? Or 2013?

1993

4. Leaving Neverland, the Michael Jackson documentary that details the experience two men allegedly had with MJ when they were children, aired last night on HBO, with the second part airing later on tonight. Which one of these Michael Jackson songs WON a Grammy for song of the year? Beat It? Billie Jean? Thriller?

Beat It

5. Over the weekend it was announced the Katherine Helmond passed away. She’s best known for her roles on Who’s The Boss and Everbody Loves Raymond. But she also played THIS character on the soap opera sitcom ‘Soap’. First and last name please.

Jessica Tate