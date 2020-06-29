Trump Toohey: With Which NFL Team Did Cam Newton Play His Entire Career?

1. Adele has seemed to confirm that fans shouldn’t be expecting new music anytime soon. A fan commented on social media “…Albums

coming out today???!!!! Tell me now!!!!,” Adele replied, “Of course it’s not. “Corona ain’t over. I’m quarantining.” Name any Adele song.

Lots of Options

2. Police arrested a man at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo after he climbed the exterior an Asian Highlands exhibit - it’s where the snow leopards are and is covered in steel mesh, has signage and railings as well. We call that animal a snow leopard, in part, due to the fact that it has THIS color fur.

White or Gray

3. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to release details this week about plans for the school year. Speaking of school, what’s the name of the movie where Adam Sandler plays an immature and lazy man who must repeat grades 1-12 all over again?

Billy Madison

4. Big news in the world of sports as it was announced that quarterback Cam Newton will sign a one year deal with the New

England Patriots. Prior to signing with the Patriots, Cam Newton played his entire pro career with this NFL team.

Carolina Panthers

5. The 47th Daytime Emmy Awards happened last weekend. The Winner for Outstanding Performance by a lead actor in a drama series went to Jason Thompson on "The Young and the Restless”. What is his character’s name on the show?

Billy Abbott



