Trump Toohey: Who Won The World Series Last Year?

1. Some Ohio students brought back more than memories from a spring break trip to Myrtle Beach. Health officials say 14 teens from Belmont County have now tested positive for COVID-19. Is Myrtle Beach located in North Carolina or South Carolina?

South Carolina

2. The trailer for the film version of Hamilton is OUT! It’ll drop on July 3rd, and premiere on Disney +. This series, the first live action series in the Star Wars franchise, premiered with the launch of Disney+ on November 12, 2019, with its eight-episode first season.

The Mandalorian

3. It is a Tasty Tuesday. Make sure to jump on the Jen and Tim Show page on Facebook for a LIVE tasting of Baconator Pringles. In 2019, Pringles were the 4th most popular snack brand. Can you name any of the top 3, all of which are manufactured by Frito Lay?

1. Lay’s

2. Doritos

3. Cheetos



4. The new Ford Bronco won't make its debut until July 13th. Ford Motor Company had planned on introducing the updated SUV on July 9th, but that happens to be the birthday of O.J. Simpson. Ford stopped production of the Bronco in what year?! 1996, 1998 or 2000?

1996

5. MLB is back! It’ll be a 60 game season with Opening Day on July 24th. It seems like 100 years ago at this point, but who won the World Series last year?

The Washington Nationals



