Trump Toohey: What Color Is The Tinder Super Like Star?

1. Cleveland Browns running back, Kareem Hunt, signed a two year extension to stay with the team through 2022. What is the name of the stadium where the Cleveland Browns currently play? First Energy Stadium? The Stadium of very few wins? Jen and Tim Stadium?





First Energy Stadium



2. Peacock has picked up the reboot of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. This time, it will be a drama. Peacock has picked up two seasons of the show. The Peacock streaming service is named after the logo of which television network?





NBC



3. Keeping Up With The Kardashians Will End in 2021! Which Kardashian has won the E! People’s Choice Awards Reality TV Star award both in 2018 and 2019? Kim, Khloe or Kourtney?





Khloe



4. Fox has added even more twists to the “The Masked Singer” celebrity singing competition for its fourth season. Introducing the show’s first-ever two-headed costume this fall which will be “The Snow Owls”. Can you name any of the “costumes” that won in any of the previous three seasons?





Season 1 – “Monster” – T-Pain

Season 2 – “Fox” – Wayne Brady

Season 3 – “Night Angel” – Kandi Burress



5. Michelle Obama said that Tindering doesn’t lead to relationships! What color is the Super Like star when you super like someone? Gold, Blue, Silver?





Blue