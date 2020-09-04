Trump Toohey: Name 5 Movies From Disney's "Renaissance" From 1989-1999

1. Taco Bell is eliminating more of their menu - 5 more items are leaving in November including Mexican pizza. Can you name any food item from the Taco Bell menu?





2. You’re going to have to wait a little longer to see Robert Pattinson as the Bruce Wayne. Production has been suspended…because the actor has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. Can you give me the name of the sidekick, actually more of a junior counterpart superhero, to Batman?





Robin



3. A new "Back to the Future" cookbook is coming - it will have 65 recipes inspired by the classic movie. The central character of the “Back to the Future” franchise is Marty ___.





McFly



4. Mulan drops on Disney+ today for 30 bucks. The original Mulan movie is one of ten films designed as part of “The Disney Renaissance” from 1989-1999. Can you name five of the other nine animated Disney movies from The Disney Renaissance?





The Little Mermaid (1989), The Rescuers Down Under (1990), Beauty and the Beast (1991), Aladdin (1992), The Lion King (1994), Pocahontas (1995), The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996), Hercules (1997), Mulan (1998, excluded from the answer), and Tarzan (1999)





5. A new teaser for James Bond, No Time To Die dropped. List these James Bond actors in order of which actor has done the most James Bond movies to the fewest. Daniel Craig, Roger Moore, Sean Connery



Roger Moore (7), Sean Connery (6), Daniel Craig (5)​