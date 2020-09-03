Trump Toohey: What’s The Name of The One Ipod Apple Currently Makes?

1. Busch Beer has launched of Dog Brew for your dog. And no, the “brew” doesn’t contain any hops or booze – its bone broth full of dog-friendly flavors and nutrients. Speaking of dogs, arguably the most intense Cleveland Browns fans sit in a section of the stadium known as the Dawg ____.



Pound

2. New Episodes of The Mandalorian: Season 2 will drop on October 30th. Which streaming platform would you find The Mandalorian?



Disney +

3. The Rock said that he, his wife and their two young children tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks but that they all have recovered and are healthy. Prior to acting and professional wrestling, he played which sport for the University of Miami of Florida?

Football

4. Forbes reported that the iPhone 12 is coming out in October. Apple currently only manufactures one type of Ipod. What’s the name of that Ipod?



Ipod Touch (tip)

5. Governor Mike DeWine is still looking for a replacement for Dr. Amy Acton. Ryan Gosling was originally going to star in the 2009 movie The Lovely Bones, but got fired and replaced by which actor?



Mark Wahlberg