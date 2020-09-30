Trump Toohey: What Year Did Borat Come Out: 2006, 2007, 2008?

1. We have a date for the annual Christmas Ale First Pour. It will be on October 22nd - but you’ll need to make a reservation if you want to be there. This is the only time of year that you can get Great Lakes Christmas Ale. Well, it’s also available during Christmas of this summer month.



July

2. The 46th season of Saturday Night Live kicks off this weekend with a live audience. Guests will have to take a mandatory coronavirus test when they get there and can only be seated if they are negative. Saturday Night Live takes place where? New York City? Los Angeles? Parma?



New York City



3. Miley Cyrus released a cover of “Heart of Glass” by Blondie. Heart of Glass was the first of four #1 Billboard Hot 100 songs by Blondie. Can you name two others?



Rapture

Call Me

The Tide Is High



4. Steven Spielberg quit Indiana Jones 5 over script disagreements! What artifact is Indy looking for in the Last Crusade?



The Holy Grail​

5. Sacha Baron Cohen's "Borat" sequel will premiere on Amazon Prime. Variety reports it will be released sometime before the presidential election November 3rd. Borat was released in WHAT YEAR? 2006? 2007? 2008?



2006