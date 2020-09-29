Trump Toohey: What's The Name of The Baywatch Sci-Fi Spinoff Series That Aired From 1995-1997?

1. Today is National Coffee Day! Which one of these is NOT known for selling a fresh cup of coffee? Starbucks? Dunkin’? American Eagle?

American Eagle

2. SPOILER ALERT! On DWTS last night, good ole Carol Baskin got the boot. She is considered a “celeb” because of her appearance on this Netflix true crime documentary starring Joe Exotic.

Tiger King

3. Chrissy Teigen is on the mend after complications of her pregnancy landed her in the hospital. She’s been on bedrest for the last couple of weeks. Who is Chrissy Teigen’s husband?

John Legend

4. Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara welcomed a baby boy. Joaquin’s version of the Joker ensemble featured white face paint and blue make-up around his eyes in what shape?

Diamond

5. There is a beach hazard warning in effect until 9 am. What was the name of the spinoff series of Baywatch, that aired from 1995 to 1997 and had a science-fiction drama twist?

Baywatch Nights​