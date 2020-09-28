Trump Toohey: Who Did Evan Rachel Wood Play In Blue Blood?

1. The Cleveland Browns beat the Washington Football team yesterday at First Energy stadium - final score of the game was 34-20. Name any player on the Cleveland browns.





Lots of Options



2. During an interview with “Entertainment Tonight” Lance Bass revealed that Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel indeed recently had a baby, but would not reveal the name or gender of the child. Lance and Justin were 2 of the 5 members of N Sync, can you name one of the other 3?





Chris Fitzpatrick

Joey Fatone

JC Chasez



3. Sonic has introduced new Halloween drinks called “Trick or Treat Blasts.” What is the official 2020 Sonic slogan? This Is How We Sonic, Drive-In For a Change or Service With Supersonic Speed?



This Is How We Sonic



4. Today is National Drink Beer Day! Let’s play a round of ‘Pick That Pint!”. This type of beer is brewed using a warm fermentation method, resulting in a sweet, full bodied and fruity taste. Can you pick that pint? It’s either an Ale? Porter? Or a lager?





Ale



5. A chance to see the new movie “Kajillionaire” up for grabs today. The movie stars Evan Rachel Wood who plays what character on True Blood?



Sophie-Anne Leclreq