Trump Toohey: What Does "ATM" Stand For?

1. Big news today as it is 3 months until Christmas! We’re now only 90 days and 16 hours away from this guy traveling around the world with this reindeer delivering presents.





Santa Claus



2. This Is Us has announced that the show will return two weeks earlier than they previously announced. October 27th is the two hour premiere. The series follows the lives of siblings known as the “Big Three”. Can you name two of the “Big Three”?





Kevin, Kate, and Randall



3. Speaking of ‘This Is Us’, Mandy Moore is pregnant! She and her husband are expecting a baby boy in 2021. What is the first name of her character on ‘This Is Us’?





Rebecca



4. Mariah Carey says her family treats her like an ‘ATM machine with a wig.’ What does ATM stand for?



Automated Teller Machine



5. Netflix is hosting a Father of the Bride reunion special coming out today! The original Father of the Bride with Steve Martin and Diane Keaton came out in WHAT YEAR? 1991, 1992 or 1993?



1991