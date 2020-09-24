Trump Toohey: Who Currently Plays The Black Widow?

1. The annual Christmas Story run has been canceled for this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. It will be held again in 2021. Where is the Christmas Story house located? Cleveland? Elyria? Euclid?





Cleveland



2. Boo at the Zoo won’t happen this year at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo - instead, they’ll host a Trick-or-Treat Fest. It’s happening weekends at the zoo from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., October 9 through October 31. Which one of these IS an event normally held at the Zoo? Race the ‘Roos? Tickle the Tigers? Twilight at the Zoo?



Twilight at the Zoo



3. Congratulations are in order for Zayn Malik and girlfriend Gigi Hadid. Zayn made the announcement via social media that they’re baby girl has arrived. Can you name one of the other two former members of One Direction that are also fathers?



Louis Tomlinson

Liam Payne



4. Marvel has pushed The Black Widow and other Marvel movies to 2021. Who currently plays The Black Widow?



Scarlett Johansson



5. HBO Max is getting a Suicide Squad spinoff starring John Cena! What’s the name of John Cena’s debut and only studio album that went platinum and was released in 2005? The album is named after one of Cena’s catchphrases



You Can’t See Me