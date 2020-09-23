Trump Toohey: What Cantina Is Located In Cleveland's Public Square?

1. Halloween isn't canceled because of the pandemic, but the CDC says trick-or-treating is just too risky. New guidelines warns against handing out candy from homes or cars as a way to avoid spreading coronavirus. Name any candy you would get during Trick or Treat.





Lots of Options



2. The Ruth Chris Steak House in Public Square won’t reopen after it shut down in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. It opened in 2017. Can you give me the name of the cantina, which also opened on Public Square in 2017?





Taco Bell Cantina



3. Post Malone leads the way with 16 Billboard Music Awards nominations. He has been nominated in many categories including top artist, top streaming songs artist, and top song sales artist. What is the name of the Post Malone song that we play here at Star 102? Circles? Squares? Triangles?





Circles



4. Dancing With The Stars happened last night, and SPOILER ALERT, the woman who brings the ROAR to the FLOOR remains… Let’s play a round of Call That Cat! In 2015, this cat breed was ranked as the second most popular in America and its origins come from Iran. You might even see this FANCY CAT on a popular cat food brand. Can you Call That Cat?



Persian



5. The Ruth Chris Steak House in Public Square won’t reopen due to COVID-19. What’s the name of the iconic cow logo that used to be the face of the Borden Dairy Company?



Elsie The Cow​