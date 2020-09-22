Trump Toohey: What Is The Name of The Menchie Mascot?

1. Mobile tickets will be the only way to get into a Cleveland Indians game next year. The team made the announcement, saying this allowed for contactless entry into the stadium. A MLB team in a typical season would play 162 regular season games. In this Covid situation, they reduced the regular season to how many games? 60? 80? 100?





60



2. Menchies has closed all Northeast Ohio locations permanently. The Menchies mascot has a hat made of swirled frozen yogurt, and a shirt made of a waffle cone. What is the name of the Menchies mascot? Hint: It begins with an “M” and ends with an “E”.





Menchie



3. Happy first day of Fall! Let’s play a Round of ‘Name This Famous Fall’! This “Fall Band” sings the songs “Dance, Dance” and “Thnks fr th Mmrs” and the most popular member of the band is probably Pete Wentz. Can you “Name That Famous Fall” band?



Fall Out Boy



4. Cedar Point will require reservations starting next month. Cedar Point has three kids areas with rides. Can you name two of the three?





Camp Snoopy, Planet Snoopy, Kiddy Kingdom ​



5. Ellen addressed her toxic workplace on her show. Britney’s song “Toxic” was the second single of her fourth album “In the Zone”. What was the lead single released in 2003?



Me Against The Music