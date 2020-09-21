Trump Toohey: Succession Is On What Network?

1. We’ve got a football schedule for the Big Ten schools - it will be an eight game in-conference set beginning October 24. True or False: The Ohio State Buckeyes are in the Big Ten Conference.



True



2. The Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland will reopen on October 1st. Contemporary art is not to be confused with ______ art, which includes experimental art from the 1860s-1970s.



Modern Art



3. The 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards were last night. Schitt’s Creek made history by becoming the first series to sweep all of the major comedy awards in a single evening. Can you give me the first name of any of the 4 central characters that make up the Rose family?



Johnny Moira

David Alexis



4. Moving over to the drama category of last night’s Primetime Emmy Awards. “Succession” was the winner for Outstanding Drama Series. You can find “Succession” on which network? Showtime? HBO? Fox?



HBO



5. Foot Locker is turning all of its over 2,000 U.S. stores into temporary voter registration sites. The movie, The HURT Locker, is the only Oscar winning best picture to be directed by a woman. Who is that female director? Kathryn Bigelow, Greta Gerwig, Jennifer Lee?





Kathryn Bigelow