Trump Toohey: One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest Was First A Novel, Play or Movie?

1. Governor DeWine says that there won’t be any state Halloween mandates, but rather trick-or-treating this year will be up to local communities. Finish this saying. “Trick or Treat. Smell my ____”





Feet



2. Browns won last night 35-30 over the Bengals. Kevin Stefanski is the coach of your Cleveland Browns. Who was the coach of the Cleveland Browns last year?





Freddie Kitchens



3. The 72nd Primetime Emmys are Sunday night. Two of the shows nominated for an Emmy for “Outstanding Drama Series” are Ozark and Handmaid’s Tale. Both have run how many seasons? 3? 4? 5?





3



4. New on Netflix today is Ratched, based on One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest. One Flew Over The Cuckoo nest was first what? A play, a novel or a film?



Novel (1962), play (1963), film (1975)



5. Lori Loughlin’s prison comes with Pilates, Yoga, and Music Lessons. Who developed Pilates? Joseph Pilates, Milo Pilates or Lynn Pilates



Joseph Pilates