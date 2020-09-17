Trump Toohey: Within 20 Feet, How Tall is the I-X Center Ferris Wheel?

1. Your Cleveland Browns play tonight against the Cincinnati Bengals here at First Energy Stadium. Who is the QB of the Cleveland Browns?



Baker Mayfield

2. Uh Oh. UH OH!! Apparently Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have hit a rough patch in their relationship. It seems to have started when they moved in together in a mansion in California. The two met on the set of this singing competition show on NBC.



The Voice

3. Jim Carrey is joining the cast of Saturday Night Live to play Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden this season. On the Republican side, which famous actor currently plays the role of Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live?



Alec Baldwin

4. The RTA received a 15 million dollar BUILD grant from the US Dept of Transportation. Speaking of buses, what female comedian voiced Miss Frizzle on the Magical School Bus from 1994 to 1997?



Lily Tomlin ​

5. The IX Center is unfortunately closing. Within 20 feet, how tall is the ferris wheel at the IX Center?



125 feet