Trump Toohey: Name 3 of the 5 McNuggets Sizes

1. ALDI has revealed plans to offer more than 20 Advent calendar varieties this year, which includes other options filled with beer, hard seltzer, coffee, cheese, chocolate and more. The season of advent is prior to which holiday? Christmas? Valentine’s Day? 4th of July?



Christmas



2. McDonald's new Spicy Chicken McNuggets are officially on the menu today - and you can get some for free if you use the app. According to Mcdonalds website, McNuggets come in 5 sizes. Can you name 3?



4 piece, 6 piece, 10 piece, 20 piece, 40 piece



3. Looks like we’ll be getting some holiday music from Kelly Clarkson. Kelly revealed that she’s going to release a new holiday duet with Brett Eldredge. Here at Star 102, Cleveland Official Christmas Station, we play a Kelly Clarkson Christmas song from her first Christmas album, Wrapped In Red released in 2013. Can you name that song?



Underneath the Tree



4. The trailer for the 2nd season of The Mandalorian dropped. What month did the first season of The Mandalorian premiere last year? October, November, December



November



5. Madonna will direct and co-write a biopic based on the “untold true story of her life.” In 2012, Madonna won a Golden Globe for “Best Original Song” from her film W.E. for what song?



Masterpiece