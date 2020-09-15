Trump Toohey Questions and Answers 9/15/2020

1. The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is going virtual because of the pandemic - you’ll be able to watch on TV and online. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade takes place in which U.S. city?



New York City

2. Ken Jennings is working on “Jeopardy” as a consulting producer, a presenter of video categories, and an ambassador for the game show. Ken Jennings holds the record for the longest winning streak on Jeopardy. Was it over/under 50 games in a row?

OVER - 74

3. Scientists are detecting life on the planet Venus. Who originally sang the song ‘Venus’

Shocking Blue

4. It’s NATIONAL LINGUINE DAY! What’s the name of the thinner version of Linguine? Minguine, Linguettine, Tiniguine

Linguettine ​

5. Pepsi is working on a drink that will help you relax and unwind before bed. Sleepytime Tea is made of three main ingredients, name two of them.

Chamomile, Cool Spearmint, Fresh Lemongrass