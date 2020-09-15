Trump Toohey Questions and Answers 9/15/2020

Trump Toohey: Name 2 of the 3 Main Ingredients In Sleepytime Tea?

September 15, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
1.     The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is going virtual because of the pandemic - you’ll be able to watch on TV and online.  The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade takes place in which U.S. city? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


New York City
2.     Ken Jennings is working on “Jeopardy” as a consulting producer, a presenter of video categories, and an ambassador for the game show.  Ken Jennings holds the record for the longest winning streak on Jeopardy.  Was it over/under 50 games in a row? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OVER - 74 
3.     Scientists are detecting life on the planet Venus. Who originally sang the song ‘Venus’

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shocking Blue
4.     It’s NATIONAL LINGUINE DAY! What’s the name of the thinner version of Linguine? Minguine, Linguettine, Tiniguine 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Linguettine ​
5.     Pepsi is working on a drink that will help you relax and unwind before bed. Sleepytime Tea is made of three main ingredients, name two of them.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Chamomile, Cool Spearmint, Fresh Lemongrass 

