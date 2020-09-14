Trump Toohey: What's The Name of Wonder Woman's Lasso?

1. The Cleveland Browns are starting off the 2020 season with a loss to the Baltimore Ravens - final score 38-6. The Browns host the Bengals Thursday night. The Bengals are from which city in Ohio?





Cincinnati



2. Eggo is launching limited-edition seasonal pancakes for fall and winter - Eggo Pumpkin Pie Pancakes and Gingerbread Cookie Pancakes. The Eggo Brand is owned by which food manufacturing company?





Kellogg



3. Dancing with the Stars, Season 29, kicks off tonight! It was announced last week that this former mirror ball trophy winner, actually numerous mirror ball trophy winner, would be a judge this season.





Derek Hough



4. Wonder Woman 1984 has been pushed back to a Christmas Day opening. What’s the name of Wonder Woman’s lasso?



Lasso of truth



5. The fresh prince of bell air mansion hits Airbnb! How old was Will Smith when the first episode of Fresh Prince aired? 18, 21 or 23



21 years old