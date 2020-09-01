Trump Toohey: How Many Seasons Of Grace and Frankie Are Out?

1. Big sports news yesterday as the Cleveland Indians traded Mike Clevinger to the San Diego Padres. Mike Clevinger plays which position?





Pitcher



2. Ed Sheeran and his wife have welcomed a baby girl. Her name? Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. Antarctica is a contintent located where? The northernmost point of the Earth? Or the southernmost point of the Earth?





Southernmost point



3. The trailer for CBS' "The Stand" With Whoppi Goldberg dropped yesterday. Stephen King originally published The Stand in 1978. Which one of King's books came out prior to 1978? Cujo, The Shining or Misery?





The Shining (1977) / Cujo (1981), Misery (1987)





4. Netflix is offering select original movies and TV shows FREE to non-subscribers including Bird Box and Grace and Frankie. How many seasons does Grace and Frankie have out? 5, 6, 7?





6



5. Tower City Cinemas has officially closed for good. There are six ‘connected components’ to the Tower City Center, name three of them.





Tower City RTA station

Chase Financial Plaza

Jack Cleveland Casino

Renaissance Cleveland Hotel

Skylight Office Tower

Terminal Tower

*Would also except Ritz Carlton, which is connected!

Also, here's the Wikipedia page that Producer Matt found this question from