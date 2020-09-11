Trump Toohey: Which Rocky Movie Was Survivor's "Eye of The Tiger" Used In?

1. Oh no, OH NO! There will be NO HOLIDAY PEEPS This year due to COVID-19! Peeps are what kind of food: marshmallows, jello or cake?

Marshmallows

2. New music from Demi Lovato today called ‘Ok Not to be Ok.’ Demi Lovato, Grammy or no Grammy?

No grammy - nominated twice

3. SNL will return to live in-studio sans audience in October. The last live studio SNL was on March 7th with which actor? Daniel Craig, John Mulaney or Eddie Murphy?

Daniel Craig

4. The first Cleveland BROWNS game is this Sunday! What’s the name of the dog mascot of the Cleveland browns?

Chomps

5. Carole Baskin will dance to Eye of the Tiger next week on Dancing With The Stars. Which Rocky movie was Eye of the Tiger used in?

Rocky III