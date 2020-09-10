Trump Toohey: What's Jay Leno's Show About Cars Called?

1. Justin Timberlake wants to see Major League Baseball come to Nashville. The singer is taking an active role in trying to get a franchise, the Nashville Stars, to Music City. What’s the name of our Major League Baseball team here in Cleveland?



Cleveland Indians

2. Home Depot will not open for Black Friday this year - instead, they’ll offer the usual one-day sale prices for two months. Deals will be available in-person and online from November to December. The primary color that is incorporated in the logo, and in each Home Depot store, is THIS color.



Orange

3. Megan Trainor will be dropping a Christmas album. What year did All About That Bass Drop? 2014, 2015 or 2016?



2014

4. Jay Leno is going to host Fox's reinvention of the game show "You Bet Your Life." It’s a half hour comedy show that puts two complete strangers together to answer questions to try and win prize money. What’s the name of the television series about motor vehicles, primarily cars and motorbikes starring Jay Leno, that and can be found on CNBC.



Jay Leno’s Garage

5. The Walking Dead" will officially end in late 2022 after more than 10 years on TV. What major city is the destination for the characters? New Orleans, Atlanta or Houston?



Atlanta