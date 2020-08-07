Trump Toohey: What's The Name of Kendal and Kylie Jenner's Sci-Fi Book?

1. Cleveland Indian fan cutouts at Progressive Field sold out in two days. Since fans aren't allowed at the ballpark this year, these cutouts will be randomly placed in the stands in a few weeks. What is the distance from home plate to first? By the way, it’s the same distance from base to base. 30 feet? 60 feet? 90 feet?



90 feet



2. Happy International Beer Day! Let’s play a round of “Brand That Beer”. This type of beer is a dark, top fermented beer with a number of variations including dry, oatmeal and imperial. Can you brand that beer?



Stout

3. Stephen Colbert and James Corden are returning to their studios next week. The late night talk shows have been filmed remotely since coronavirus shutdowns in March. Prior to his current late night talk show, Stephen Colbert hosted this show on Comedy Central from 2005-2014.

The Colbert Report

4. New music today from rapper Cardi B. Put these Cardi B songs in order of single release: I Like It, Money, Girls Like You

I Like It (May 25th 2018), Girls Like You (May 30th 2018), Money (Oct. 2018)

5. The Cleveland Public Library has announced they will be reopening on Aug. 24. What’s the name of Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s 2014 science fiction novel? Rebels: City of Indra, Rebels: Make Up and Kiss, or Rebels: Sin City

Rebels: City of Indra