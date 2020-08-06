Trump Toohey Questions and Answers: Name 1 of the 3 Colors In The TikTok Logo

Trump Toohey Questions and Answers: 8/6/2020

August 6, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey

1.     The Cleveland Clinic says people should skip the gloves! What’s the difference between gloves and mittens?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Gloves have separate fingers, mittens only have a fingers/thumb. 
Mittens are warmer than gloves, which are thinner​
 
2.     Cheetos Mac ‘N Cheese is coming to Walmart starting this weekend.  You’ll be able to get 3 different flavors of the Mac N Cheese: Bold & Cheesy, Flamin’ Hot and Cheesy Jalapeno.  Flamin’ Hot Cheetos are THIS color?  Hint:  It’s not orange. 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Red 
 
3.     Yesterday Kanye West filed petitions and declarations of candidacy to appear as a presidential candidate on the Ohio General Election ballot in November.  Kanye West ruined Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech during which awards show?  VMAs?  Grammys? Kids Choice Awards? 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


VMAs
 
4.     Instagram now has a new app thats similar to TikTok - it’s called Reels and launched in the US and 50 other countries - it allows users to post short-form videos like coordinated dances and comedy skits.  The TikTok logo represents a three color note, against a black background.  Can you name two of the three colors? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 
White, Pink, Blue    
 
5.     A judge ruled the ban of alcohol sales at bars and restaurants after 10pm will remain in place. According to the song “Closing Time” by Semisonic, how do new beginnings start?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 
From some other beginning’s end
“Every new beginning coms from some other beginning’s end” 

