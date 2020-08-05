Trump Toohey: The Indianapolis 500 Is How Many Miles Long?

1. The Indianapolis 500 won't allow fans to watch the race in person later this month. The 104th running of the "Great American Race" is set for August 23rd after being postponed from Memorial Day weekend. The Indianapolis 500 is how many miles long?

500

2. Very sad news yesterday here in Cleveland as local Legend, Dick Goddard, passed away at the age of 89 years old. He was a meteorologist at this TV station for decades.

Fox 8

3. The Clorox wipe shortage may last into next year - even though they've greatly increased production of their disinfectant products, it's still not enough. Clorox brands include its namesake bleach and cleaning products, as well as several other brands. Which one of these is not a brand of the Clorox Company? Burt’s Bees? S.O.S.? Mr Clean?

Mr Clean is a Procter & Gamble product

4. Mulan will drop on Disney+ on September 4th and cost $30 to rent. What was the plot of the 2004 straight to VHS movie Mulan II?, Mulan escorts royalty, Mulan tracks down treasure, Mulan goes to a swordsmanship academy.

Mulan escorts royalty

5. Cedar Point announced that HalloWeekends are canceled this year. Which one of these is NOT a Cedar Point Halloweekends attraction: Zombie High School, Top Thrill Terror or Slaughter House?

Top Thrill Terror