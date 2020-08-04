Trump Toohey: Who’s Older: Meghan Markle or Kate Middleton?

1. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his ex-wife and business partner just bought the XFL league for $15 million. The XFL if what type of sports league? Football? Soccer? Basketball?



Football

2. Even though you can’t physically go to an Indians game this season, you can be there in spirit - cardboard spirit. Just submit a photo, and pay $100 with proceeds from the program going to Cleveland Indians Charities. During a SOLD OUT Tribe game, how many people approximately would be in the house? 10,000? 35,000? 70,000?

35,000

3. Beyond Meat is now available at Sam’s Club and BJ’s Wholesale Club. Let’s play a round of Verify that Vegetable! This vegetable is more accurately defined as an immature flower. It’s perfect for dips, stuffing and paired with mediterranean infusion. Can you verify that vegetable?

Artichoke

4. Happy Birthday to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. (A.K.A. Meghan Markle). Who’s older? Meghan Markle? Kate Middleton?

Meghan Markle 39

Kate Middleton - 38

5. Snapchat users will soon be allowed to add music to their Snaps. What’s the name of the ghost who is the Snapchat logo?

Ghostface Chillah