Trump Toohey: The Game Uno Is For What Age Range: 5+, 6+, 7+, 10+

1. Sad news as Wilford Brimley died on Saturday morning. The 85-year-old actor had been on dialysis and suffering from other medical issues. Wilford Brimley was always known for sporting THIS type of facial hair. Mustache? Goutee? Beard?



Mustache

2. Cedar Point got the No. 2 spot in USA Today’s annual 10Best fan poll for 2020 - as one of the top 10 amusement parks. Steel Vengeance was named a Top Coaster. Steel Vengeance used to be which coaster?





Mean Streak



3. The Go-Go’s just dropped their first new song in 19 years. The group dropped the new tune “Club Zero,” to coincide with this past weekend’s debut of their new Showtime documentary “The Go-Go’s.” The title of their Debut album was a play on the European fairy tale “Beauty and the Beast”. What was the name that album?





Beauty and the Beat



4. The In-Person Instruction for Cleveland Catholic Schools Rally is happening today at the Cleveland Diocese Admin Building. Correctly identify (individually) if these three Catholic schools are for boys, girls or co-ed: Gilmour Academy, Beaumont School, Walsh Jesuit High School.





Gilmour Academy (co-ed), Beaumont School (Girls), Walsh Jesuit High School (co-ed)​



5. Mattell Inc. purchased are up this last quarter. In Mattell’s game Uno, what is the age range for the game? 5+, 6+, 7+, 10+





7+