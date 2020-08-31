Trump Toohey: What Musical TV Film Did Drew Carey Star In With Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Usher?

Trump Toohey Questions and Answers 8/31/2020

August 31, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
1.     The Oakland A's are dealing with a positive coronavirus test.  Yesterday’s  game against the Houston Astros was postponed.  The A’s stand for what?   Athletics?  Armadillos?  Arms? 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Athletics
 
2.     Today, the US Open begins in Queens.  There won’t be any fans - and some big names will be sitting out, but, six-time Open champion Serena Williams will participate.  What is the first name of Serena’s sister that is also a professional tennis player? 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Venus 
 
3.     Actor Chadwick Boseman passed away from Colon Cancer this weekend. Chadwick was best known for playing the character Black Panther, who made an appearance in three movies including the movie Black Panther. Name one of the other two
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Avengers: Infinity War
Avengers: Endgame
 
4.     Old Brooklyn Cheese Co. opens a new location in Van Aken District’s Market Hall tomorrow.  Let’s play a round of “Slice That Cheese”  This cheese  is a strong-smelling soft cheese with a subtle taste, made mainly from milk from a mountain range in France.  Can you Slice That Cheese? 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Munster Cheese (not to be confused with the German Muenster Cheese)
 
5.     A camp in Summit County, Camp Y-Noah, got a donation from Drew Carey. Drew Carey starred in what made-for-television musical with Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Usher? 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Geppetto (will accept Pinocchio, similar story)  ​

