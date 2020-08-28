Trump Toohey: In The 2006 Queen Latifah Movie "Last Holiday" Does She Snowboard Or Ski?

1. Toymaker Step2, located in Streetsboro, is hiring. Which of these is not a toy: Blocks, A Doll, A Sharp Object

A Sharp Object

2. Brandywine, Boston Mills and Alpine Valley will require reservations and face coverings. In the iconic 2006 romantic comedy Last Holiday starring Queen Latifah, does Queen Latifah go snowboarding or does she go skiing?

Snowboarding

3. Walmart is looking at buying TikTok. How many Walmarts are there worldwide? 9,500, 11,500 or 13,500

11,500 (tip)

4. Joe Ruby, The Creator of Scooby-Doo did yesterday. What’s the full name of the Hanna-Barbera CBS show that aired from 1969-1970

Scooby Doo, Where Are You!

5. Cedar Point is hiring for their Tricks and Treats Fall Fest! Cedar Point was recognized for having roller coaster in all four official height classifications for rollercoasters. Can you name one of those four terms?

Kiddie Coaster, Hypercoaster, Gigacoaster, Strata Coaster