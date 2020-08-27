Trump Toohey: What Venemous Egg-Laying Australian Mammal Is A Cross Between a 'Duck, Beaver and Otter?'

1. The sunflowers at Maria’s Field of Hope in Avon are starting to bloom. How tall do Sunflowers grow? 1 foot, 2 foot or 6 foot?

6 foot

2. The Browns propose First Energy Stadium plans which include no tailgating, masks and social distancing. According to wikipedia, the Browns have three divisional rivalries. Can you name one of them?

Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens

3. There's a baby Koala at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo! Let’s play a round of Articulate That Australian Animal! This unique animal is a venomous mammal that lays eggs and is best described as a cross between a duck, beaver, and otter.

Platypus

4. Kanye West is suing Ohio’s election chief to try and get on the November presidential ballot here in Ohio. Can you name one of the two official songs of Ohio?

Hang On Sloopy, Beautiful Ohio

5. The trailer for the movie Dune staring Timothee Chalmet dropped. Timothee Chalmet’s last picture in theaters was this Oscar nominated picture staring Emma Watson, Laura Dern and Meryl Streep that came out on Christmas Day 2019

Little Women