Trump Toohey: Which Direction Is Windsor Castle From London?

Trump Toohey Questions and Answers 8/26/2020

August 26, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
1. The Cuyahoga River got on fire for the 14th time yesterday! Let’s play a round of “Is That Flammable?” Is wood flammable?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Yes 

 

2. Carole Baskin from Tiger King Is rumored to be joining Dancing With The Stars! Who is the new host of Dancing With The Stars? Tyra Banks? Ricki Lake? Jenny Jones?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tyra Banks

 

3. Spicy Chicken McNuggets are coming to McDonalds. McDonald's Canada explained that McNuggets come in four shape types. Which one is not a shape type: Bell, Trapezoid or Boot

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trapezoid

(the four shapes: Bone, Bell, Ball, Boot)

 

4. The Queen is not expected to return to Buckingham Palace this year and will stay at the Windsor Castle. What direction is Windsor Castle from London? North, South, West or East?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West  

 

5. The trailer for  Netflix’s Enola Holmes staring Millie Bobby Brown dropped. The movie will also star Henry Cavill and Helena Botam Carter who was nominated for an Oscar for what 2010 historical drama staring Colin Firth that won Best Picture? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The King’s Speech 

