Trump Toohey: Name The 3 Powerpuff Girls!

Trump Toohey Questions and Answers 8/25/2020

August 25, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey

1. Dua Lipa and Harry Styles declined to perform at the 2020 VMAs after being snubbed. Who sings “Don’t Start Now”, Dua Lipa or Harry Styles?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dua Lipa

 

 

2. KFC is taking a break from their "finger lickin' good" slogan due to COVID-19. Which of these is NOT one of the 11 herbs and spices used in the original recipe? Ground Ginger, Bayleaf, Dry Mustard 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bayleaf 

 

3. PUMPKIN. STARBUCKS. TODAY. That is all. What county invented the sweet-filling pumpkin pie? America, France or the UK?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UK (the tip)

 

4. Katy Perry released her album Teenage Dream ten years ago. The album is notorious for having 5 #1 Billboard Hot 100 hits. Can you name three of those songs?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

California Gurls, Teenage Dream, Firework, ET, Last Friday Nite

 

5. A live-action Powerpuff Girls is coming to the CW which will follow the girls as twenty-somethings. Name all three of the Powerpuff Girls

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Blossom, Buttercup, Bubbles

